MUMBAI, April 1 India's IVRCL Ltd said on Friday it will sell its stakes in three road projects in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to TRIL Roads Pvt Ltd, a unit of steel-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group.

The 154.83 km-long roads are build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects with a total project cost of 22 billion rupees ($404.78 million), it said in a statement.

IVRCL has plans to sell three more assets out of 9 BOT projects within a span of six months, it added.

Shares of IVRCL closed nearly 13 percent higher at 21.75 rupees, outperforming the benchmark index which closed up 0.15 percent.

($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)