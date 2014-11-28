BRIEF-I2s FY net income rises to 0.3 million euros
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 28 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG
* 9-month revenue 27.1 million euros versus 27.8 million euros year ago
* Says 9-month EBIT -61,000 euros versus 219,000 euros year ago
* 9-month consolidated loss 186,000 euros versus profit of 55,000 euros year ago
* Confirms goals set for 2014 of 48 million euros revenue and 36 million euros gross profit Source text: bit.ly/1vt1xOm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.