(Adds details on restructuring plans)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Liz Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Iskandar Waterfront
Holdings Sdn Bhd, controlled by Malaysian property tycoon Lim
Kang Hoo, has offered to buy Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad
(IWC) in a "back door" listing of one of the country's
biggest property firms.
Lim's Iskandar Waterfront Holdings, which media reports said
had been considering an initial public offering in early 2017 to
raise about $300 million, offered to buy the 61.7 percent stake
in IWC it does not already own for 1.50 ringgit per share,
valuing IWC at 1.24 billion ringgit ($279 million).
Iskandar Waterfront Holdings said on Wednesday it would
assume the IWC's listing on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange
upon completion of the deal "which will see the establishment of
one of the largest listed strategic master property developers
on Bursa Malaysia".
The company and China Railway Engineering Corp bought a 60
percent stake in Bandar Malaysia - a major development project
in Kuala Lumpur - in December 2015 from troubled Malaysian state
fund 1MDB for 7.41 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion).
Bandar Malaysia is set to include a terminal for a high
speed rail line between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
Iskandar Waterfront Holdings, partly owned by the Johor
state government, said it will embark on a proposed
restructuring exercise via internal rationalisation of minority
stakes within the group and various Johor state entities.
Consequently, IWH will have a total land bank of more than
7,400 acres in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, making it one of
the largest property companies in Malaysia.
"The estimated open market value of this land bank is
approximately 30 billion ringgit, as assessed by the appointed
independent valuers," the company said.
AmInvestment Bank Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Maybank
Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the
appointed joint principal advisors for IWC.
($1 = 4.4520 ringgit)
(Editing by David Clarke and Alexander Smith)