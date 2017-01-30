Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.

The $19.65 per share offer is at a 7.97 percent premium to Ixia's close on Friday.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)