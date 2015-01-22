Jan 22 Ixonos Oyj :

* Starts co-operational negotiations in order to secure its production efficiency

* Negotiations concern personnel in Jyväskylä, excluding those who perform their work at customer's premises

* Expects negotiations will result in closure of Jyväskylä office and in job terminations for a maximum of 35 persons