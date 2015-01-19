Jan 19 Ixonos Oyj :
* Said on Friday it prepares a directed share issue as well
as a loan facility
* Said in the directed share issue a maximum of about 96.7
mln new shares would be offered to a company (the subscriber)
jointly owned by Ixonos' largest shareholders, Turret Oy Ab and
Holdix Oy Ab
* The issue is worth altogether 5.8 million euros ($6.71
million) as shares would be offered at 0.06 euro per share
* Funds received through the issue would be used for, inter
alia, paying the debts worth about 2.43 million euros to Turret
* Said the subscriber is entitled to pay subscription price
in the offering by setting off the receivables based on
convertible capital loan that it has from Ixonos for a maximum
of 3.9 million euros
* Additionally, the subscriber has given the company an
underwriting under which it will give Ixonos a collateral of 4.0
million euros for the loans from financial institutions granted
in connection with the arrangement
* If the issue and related planned arrangements would be
realised in full, the subscriber would own about 71.8 percent of
Ixonos shares and votes
* Following on that, the subscriber would be obligated to
launch a mandatory public takeover bid for the rest of the
company's shares
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
