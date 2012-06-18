UPDATE 7-EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Tusk, Juncker, edits)
June 18 Finnish IT-services supplier Ixonos reduced its 2012 revenue forecast and said it expected a operating loss for the year as customer demand for mobile device and mobile software R&D services falls.
It expected full year revenue between 55 million and 60 million euros, down from a target of above 60 million euros and expects an operating loss, versus an earlier guidance for an operating profit.
"Ixonos has started the planning process for cost savings," it added in a statement.
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Tusk, Juncker, edits)
BERLIN, June 9 Germany's VDMA engineering association on Friday said the unclear political situation in Britain would complicate negotiations on its departure from the EU, and failure to reach a deal in the two-year timeframe could seriously impact trade.