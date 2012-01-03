HELSINKI Jan 3 Finnish IT-services
supplier Ixonos aims to cut up to 150 jobs after
demand from key client Nokia dropped following the
handset maker's decision to shift to Microsoft
software, Ixonos said.
"The demand for Ixonos' Symbian and MeeGo R&D and software
development services provided for Nokia has reduced
significantly, and the demand is not expected to return to past
levels," Ixonos said in a statement.
Nokia decided to ditch its Symbian and Meego platforms in
favour of Microsoft's Windows Phone in February 2011.
Ixonos said the lay-off talks apply to all personnel in
Finland, where it had 641 staff at end-September.
(Editing by Will Waterman)