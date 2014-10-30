MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 30 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 6.4 million euros versus 5.5 million euros
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.1 million euros versus loss 5.8 million euros
* Q3 operating loss 0.6 million euros versus loss 8.1 million euros
* Updates its future outlook
* Estimates 2014 revenue to be in range of 24-26 million euros and that EBITDA for full year will be negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.