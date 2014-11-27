UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
Nov 27 Ixonos Oyj :
* Says due to lower than expected revenue in Europe and projects being postponed company's updated revenue forecast for 2014 is 23-25 million euros
* EBITDA for second half of year is expected to turn negative
* Says previously company expected revenue for 2014 to be 24-26 million euros and EBITDA for second half of year to be positive
* Says company has also agreed with Turret Oy, a related party, to postpone payback of 1.3 million euros short term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
