Jan 27 Iz Hayvancilik Tarim ve Gida Sanayi Ticaret AS :

* Said on Monday that it secured a 500,000 lira ($212,486) loan from T.C. Ziraat Bankasi with one year maturity

* Loan has 10.5 percent interest rate

* Loan to be used for operational capital of the company Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.3531 liras)