BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
Jan 27 Iz Hayvancilik Tarim ve Gida Sanayi Ticaret AS :
* Said on Monday that it secured a 500,000 lira ($212,486) loan from T.C. Ziraat Bankasi with one year maturity
* Loan has 10.5 percent interest rate
* Loan to be used for operational capital of the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.3531 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: