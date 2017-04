Dec 11 Izhstal' OAO

* Arbitration Court of Udmurtia discontinues bankruptcy proceedings against Izhstal-Interfax

* Bankruptcy proceedings were brought by claim of Rusprominzhiniring OOO seeking to recover debt

* Said at a court hearing that it paid debt and legal costs on Nov. 5, Interfax cites company representative as saying Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)