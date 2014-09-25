BRIEF-Lianchuang Electronic Tech's unit plans to invest 1.2 bln yuan in camera lens project
* Says unit plans to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($174.24 million) in camera lens project
Sept 25 Izo-blok SA :
* Says plans to list its shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Says submitted motion to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for approval of its prospectus
* Says plans to list 577,350 series B and C shares worth 10 zlotys each
* Says Airtel and Amazon announce partnership for online content experience on Amazon Fire TV stick with voice remote Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, announced a partnership with Amazon for Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, which was launched in India today.) Further company coverage: