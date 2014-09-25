Sept 25 Izo-blok SA :

* Says plans to list its shares on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says submitted motion to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for approval of its prospectus

* Says plans to list 577,350 series B and C shares worth 10 zlotys each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)