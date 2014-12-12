BRIEF-Evrofarma sa proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Evrofarma SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYGZiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Izo-Blok SA :
* Q2 2014/2015 revenue 18.8 million zlotys ($5.6 million) versus 21 million zlotys last year
* Q2 2014/2015 net profit 2.1 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys last year
* Q2 2014/2015 operating profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3636 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, April 21 Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.