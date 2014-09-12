BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 Izo-Blok SA :
* Says Q1 2014/2015 revenue was 18 million zlotys versus 18.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Says Q1 net profit was 1.9 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Says Q1 operating profit was 2.2 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.