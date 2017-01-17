Jan 17 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc said on Tuesday it would open Nike Inc
outlets in more than 600 of its stores to tap into the high
demand for activewear and athletic shoes.
The new Nike outlets, which will occupy 500 square feet of
space within the men's department, will feature "pumped up
visual elements", including Nike's Swoosh sign and motivating
graphics of athletes.
The outlets will feature an expanded assortment of
performance and "athleisure" apparel.
The Nike shops will also stock an array of accessories,
including weighted jump ropes, water bottles, workout gloves,
gym socks and sweat bands, J.C. Penney said.
J.C. Penney's shares were up 3.8 percent in morning trading.
Nike shares were also up 1.6 percent, a bright spot on the Dow
Jones Industrial Average, which was down 0.09 percent.
By giving brands their own space within a store, J.C. Penney
hopes it can mirror the success of Sephora, Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SE's beauty outlets, that have been a strong
driver of traffic to its stores.
Even though J.C. Penney reported a decline in same-store
sales for the holiday months of November and December, hurt by
competition from online retailers, Sephora outlets did well.
(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)