UPDATE 1-South Africa's credit rating cuts sink Pioneer Food's mystery deal
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
Oct 1 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* Jd wetherspoon plc announces that kirk davis, finance director, has resigned as a director of company and intends to take up same role at greene king plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)