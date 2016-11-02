Nov 2 JD Wetherspoon expects higher
costs in the remainder of the year, the British pubs group said
on Wednesday, and cautioned that uncertainty remained regarding
deals with suppliers in Europe as Britain negotiates its exit
from the European Union.
"The Company's sales growth has been strong in the last few
months, but has slowed in recent weeks. The Company anticipates
higher costs in the remainder of the current year, for instance
in the areas of wages, business rates and repairs, " Chairman
Tim Martin said in a trading statement.
The owner and operator of pubs in Britain and Ireland said
sales growth slowed to 2.3 percent in the last five weeks of the
period ended Oct. 23, from growth of 3.5 percent for the 13
weeks ending at the same point.
The company said it had made a reasonable start in the
current year which runs until ending July 2017, but that any
full-year forecasts were "inevitably tentative" as deals with
European suppliers could be affected if Britain fails to secure
tariff-free transactions from the EU.
"If we, and companies like ours, are unable to agree on
tariff-free transactions, it will inevitably result in a loss of
business for European companies which have done nothing to
deserve this outcome," Martin said.
Martin was a prominent backer of Britain's bid to leave the
EU, appearing in television debates before the June 23 vote and
the company distributed half a million beer mats challenging
statistics used by the government to back the "Stay" campaign.
