By Rahul B and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 2 A "bullying" approach by European
leaders over Brexit risks hurting sales of French wine, German
beer and Swedish cider, said the founder of British pubs chain
JD Wetherspoon, a prominent "Leave" campaigner.
The warning came as the group, which operates more than 900
pubs, said strong sales growth in the summer had slowed in
recent weeks, and it faced rising costs, sending its shares
lower on Wednesday.
Company chairman Tim Martin said a call from European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last month for a firm
stance in Brexit talks could backfire.
"If we, and companies like ours, are unable to agree on
tariff-free transactions, it will inevitably result in a loss of
business for European companies which have done nothing to
deserve this outcome," he said, using a company trading
statement to make his point.
"Indeed, the ultimate sanction will be in the hands of UK
consumers, should they take offence at the hectoring and
bullying approach of Juncker and co. French wine, Champagne and
spirits, German beer and Swedish cider, for example, are all at
extreme risk."
The group said it normally agrees on trade deals with
suppliers for between three and 10 years.
Like other British businesses, it faces higher import prices
following the slide in the value of the pound after Britons
voted in June to leave the European Union. Sterling has lost
around 15 percent against the euro since the referendum.
Martin was a high-profile backer of Britain's bid to leave
the EU, appearing in television debates before the June 23 vote
and the company distributed half a million beer mats challenging
statistics used by the government to back the "Remain" campaign.
Shares in the group fell to three-month lows after the
trading update. They were down 6.1 percent at 833.5 pence at
1030 GMT.
"The company anticipates higher costs in the remainder of
the current year, for instance in the areas of wages, business
rates and repairs," Martin said. The company's financial year
runs until July 30.
Wetherspoon said sales growth slowed to 2.3 percent in the
last five weeks of the period ended Oct. 23, compared with
growth of 3.5 percent for the 13 weeks ending at the same point.
The company said it had made a reasonable start to the
current financial but added that any full-year forecasts were
"inevitably tentative".
Rivals Greene King Plc and Marston's Plc
have reported a slowdown in like-for-like sales in their latest
trading updates.
