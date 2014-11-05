LONDON Nov 5 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon
posted an 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter underlying
sales after a strong August and September, although it said
growth had slowed in October.
The firm, which has grown to over 900 pubs on the back of
demand for its cheap drinks and food promotions, has been
growing sales at a steady rate thanks to new pubs, longer
opening hours and improvements to menus and service.
Such investment has come at the expense of its operating
margin, though, which fell to 7.7 percent from 8.3 percent in
the same period a year earlier. The firm said on Wednesday it
expected the margin to be between 7.2 and 7.8 percent for the
current year to July 26 2015.
The firm's first quarter was for the 13 weeks to Oct. 26.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)