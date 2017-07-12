FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 3 days ago

Pub group JD Wetherspoon says sales helped by good weather

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales for the 11 weeks to July 9 rose 5.3 percent, "probably" helped by unusually good weather.

The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales for the 50 weeks to July 9 edged up by 3.9 percent with total sales rising 1.9 percent.

Total sales grew at a slower rate this year when compared to a 5.5 percent rise seen for the 50 weeks to July 10, 2016.

The company reiterated that it would need like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 percent in its next financial year to maintain profits at this year's levels. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

