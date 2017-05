Nov 3 J. M. Smucker Co said it would sell its U.S. canned milk brands and operations to Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, a unit of private equity firm Kelso & Co.

Smucker said the business sells canned milk products under the Eagle and Magnolia brands and other private label trade names and brings in about $200 million in annual net sales.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)