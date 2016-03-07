PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 J M Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said Mark Smucker has been named the company's chief executive, effective May 1.
He will succeed Richard Smucker, the company's chief executive since 2011.
Richard Smucker will become executive chairman of the board, succeeding Timothy Smucker, who will become chairman emeritus and will remain on the board as a non-employee director, the company said on Monday. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
