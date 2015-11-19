Singapore March retail sales rise 2.1 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.
Nov 19 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly net sales rose 40 percent, helped by its acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands and higher demand for its Folgers coffee and Dunkin' Donuts K-cup pods.
Smucker's net income rose to $176 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 31 from $158.3 million a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.08 billion from $1.48 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
