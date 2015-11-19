(Adds forecast, details from conference call; updates shares)

Nov 19 J.M. Smucker Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands and higher demand for its Folgers coffee and Dunkin' Donuts K-cup pods.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, citing stronger-than-expected profits from its coffee business.

A bountiful peanut harvest, the second-largest in at least a century, is also expected to reduce input costs for the maker of Jif peanut butter.

Smucker's shares rose 7.7 percent to their record high of $122.13 in morning trading on Thursday.

The company cut prices for Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee by 6 percent in the United States in July, a move that was followed by other coffee makers such as Kraft Heinz Co.

Smucker's price cut was aimed at wooing back customers, who switched to cheaper private label brands and delayed purchases after it hiked prices last year when arabica prices were soaring.

The company, which gets about a third its total sales from coffee, said it expects green coffee costs to remain "favorable".

There will be a global coffee surplus in the 2016/17 crop year, bouncing back from two consecutive years of deficits, as production rebounds in top-producer Brazil after years of drought, Rabobank said this month.

Smucker's U.S. coffee sales rose 10 percent to $586.1 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 30, the second straight quarter of growth after two years of declines.

Sales were also helped by strong demand for Dunkin' Donuts K-cup pods, which Smucker started selling in May.

Smucker bought Big Heart, the maker of Meow Mix and Milk-Bone pet foods, for $3.2 billion in March.

Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.62 per share. Net sales rose 40 percent to $2.08 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Jif peanut butter raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year ending April to $6.85-$6.95 per share from $6.80-$6.95.

The forecast also includes gains from the company's $200 million sale of its U.S. canned milk business, announced this month.

