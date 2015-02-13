Feb 13 J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its coffee products including the Folgers brand declined after price increases in the United States.

The company raised prices on many of its packaged coffee brands by 9 percent in June to keep pace with rising bean prices. It also raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in January.

Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jams, said net income fell to $160.9 million, or $1.58 per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $166.7 million, or $1.59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)