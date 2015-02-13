BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla Solar glass roof orders open Wednesday- tweet
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage:
Feb 13 J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its coffee products including the Folgers brand declined after price increases in the United States.
The company raised prices on many of its packaged coffee brands by 9 percent in June to keep pace with rising bean prices. It also raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in January.
Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jams, said net income fell to $160.9 million, or $1.58 per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $166.7 million, or $1.59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage:
By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) predicted on Wednesday that its region's growth would pick up moderately as stable commodity prices supporting Russia and surrounding countries offset headwinds in Turkey. The EBRD - which operates in 36 countries from eastern Europe to Morocco and Mongolia - trimmed the projections from its last round of forecasts in November, striking a cautiously positive tone though warning