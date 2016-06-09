June 9 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly net
sales jumped 25 percent as demand rose for its coffee sold under
brands such as Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts and the
company benefited from the acquisition of pet foods maker Big
Heart Pet Brands.
The company, which also makes Jif peanut butter, reported
net income of $191 million, or $1.61 per share, for the fourth
quarter ended April 30. A year earlier, Smucker had a net loss
of $90.3 million, or 82 cents per share.
Net sales rose to $1.81 billion from $1.45 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)