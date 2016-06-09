(Corrects paragraph 6 to "at a dollar less per box" from "at
less than a dollar per box")
* 4th-qtr sales $1.81 bln vs est. $1.75 bln
* Profit $1.44/share vs est. $1.20
* Shares rise more than 7 pct to record high
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 9 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly net
sales jumped 25 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as demand
rose for its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts branded coffee
and its pet foods.
The company's shares surged as much as 7.2 percent to a
record high of $142.27 in late morning trading on Thursday.
Smucker's coffee sales in the United States, its biggest
market, rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter. Profit in the
business surged 39 percent, mainly due to lower green coffee
costs and sales of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods.
The company said it was facing increasing competition in the
K-cups market and was offering promotions to stimulate demand.
Smucker will introduce new packaging for its Folgers K-cups,
Chief Executive Mark Smucker said on a conference call.
"It (K-cups) has become maybe the most promoted category in
total coffee..." said Steve Oakland, the president of Smucker's
U.S. food and beverage business, adding that the company was
selling K-cups at a dollar less per box.
Smucker introduced Dunkin' Donuts K-cup pods in May last
year to increase its K-cup offerings, which then yielded higher
margins than ground coffee.
Smucker, however, said that more promotions on K-cups had
brought down margins on these products to below those on ground
coffee.
The company said last month that it would cut prices for its
packaged coffee by 6 percent, excluding K-cups. Smucker had
effected a similar cut in July last year.
The maker of Jif peanut butter also plans to shut a coffee
plant in Harahan, Louisiana and two leased natural foods plants
in California in the next 18 months to cut costs.
Smucker reported net income of $191 million, or $1.61 per
share, for the quarter ended April 30, compared with a
year-earlier loss.
Excluding a tax benefit, Smucker earned $1.44 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of $1.20, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose to $1.81 billion, topping the average
estimate of $1.75 billion.
Smucker said its U.S. pet foods business, which includes
Meow Mix and Milk-Bone pet foods maker Big Heart Pet Brands,
accounted for nearly a third of total sales.
Smucker, which acquired Big Heart last year, said it
expected its full-year net sales to fall 1 percent due to the
sale of its U.S. canned milk business.
This implies net sales of $7.73 billion for the year ending
April, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $7.74
billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)