* Echo Global Logistics Inc announces common stock and convertible note repurchase program
June 9 Investment manager J O Hambro Capital Management appointed Michael Ulrich as a fund manager to its UK opportunities fund.
Ulrich, who will start in early August, joins from F&C Asset Management, J O Hambro said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction