TOKYO, March 30 Japanese power wholesaler Electric Power Development Co , known as J-Power, is shelving a planned November 2014 start date for commercial operations at its Ohma atomic plant, while it waits for a new government energy policy.

J-Power said on Friday that construction of the plant in Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, remains on hold since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The 1,383 megawatt plant is almost 40 percent built.

"We've been saying we'd like to have it run as early as possible. In order to do so, we've been ensuring safety measures," President Masayoshi Kitamura told a news conference.

"But we cannot foresee when to do so at the moment," he added, referring to several uncertain factors including Japan's new energy policy not yet being finalised.

The disaster triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, causing mass evacuations and widespread contamination and prompting a review of Japan's energy policy, raising questions about how the government and industry should deal with power shortages.

J-Power, the country's biggest thermal coal user, also said it has started procuring more than 20 million tonnes of coal for the financial year starting next month to support other utilities, a volume similar to that in 2011/12.

J-Power's underwater power cable linking the northernmost island of Hokkaido and the main Honshu island should be back to full strength of 600MW by the end of April, Kitamura said. Capacity was halved in January due to damage caused by a ship.

