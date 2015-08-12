LONDON Aug 13 British supermarket Sainsbury's
launched a clothing website on Thursday, providing
wider access to its Tu collection as it seeks to build on the
success it has had from expanding beyond food products in its
stores.
The company, which trails market leader Tesco and
is battling with Wal-Mart Stores' Asda to be Britain's
second largest grocer, said the launch followed a successful
12-month trial.
The sales and profits of Britain's major supermarkets have
been damaged by a fierce price war as the success of discount
chains Aldi and Lidl has prompted them to
slash prices for certain basic products. They have also been
hurt by record commodity-led deflation.
Expansion into higher margin non-food areas is providing
some relief.
Sainsbury's began selling clothing in 1994 and in its
2014-15 financial year Tu clothing sales grew to 800 million
pounds ($1.2 billion).
The firm is currently the UK's seventh largest clothing
retailer by volume and 10th largest by value, according to
market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.
A selection of Tu clothing is available in over 400 of
Sainsbury's over 1,200 UK stores.
However, customers previously only had access to the full Tu
clothing range if they lived near one of the 160 stores carrying
the full collection.
The new website means a much wider range of items is now
available for home delivery and click and collect. Some 710
stores will offer click and collect, including 112 convenience
stores.
"Customers have increasingly been looking to buy Tu online,
and we have seen a really positive reaction to the new site from
the selection of postcodes that have had access to it over the
past few months," said Sainsbury's director of online, Robbie
Feather.
In June Sainsbury's posted a sixth straight quarter of
falling underlying sales but said it believed its strategy was
working.
Its share price has fallen 15 percent over the last year.
($1 = 0.6426 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)