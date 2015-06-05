UPDATE 3-ConocoPhillips posts surprise loss on higher-than-expected costs
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)
June 5 Chinese solar panel maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd said it received a proposal from Chief Executive Baofang Jin to take the company private.
The cash offer of $9.69 per American depositary share represents a 20 percent premium to the JA Solar's Thursday closing.
The deal was valued at $482.6 million based on the number of the company's outstanding shares as of March 31. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
ALGIERS, May 2 Norway's Statoil is interested in investments in Algeria's offshore potential and solar and wind energy projects, Norway's foreign affairs minister said after meeting with his Algerian counterpart, a ministry statement said on Tuesday.