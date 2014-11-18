Nov 18 Chinese solar panel maker JA Solar
Holdings Co Ltd reported its fourth-straight quarterly
profit, helped by higher demand.
JA Solar reported a net profit of $25.3 million, or 42 cents
per American Depositary Share for the third quarter ended Sept.
30, compared with a loss of $37 million, or $1.10 per ADS, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 71 percent to $492.2 million.
Total solar cell and module shipments rose to 785.4
megawatts (MW) in the third quarter, compared with the company's
forecast of 730-760 MW. The company shipped 681.8 MW in the
second quarter.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Ted Kerr)