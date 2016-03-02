DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar
Development has appointed Yasser al-Sherif as its new
chief executive, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The appointment comes in light of a new company strategy
that depends on dynamic leadership to help support and improve
its performance, Jabal Omar said.
Al-Sherif previously held various positions at a number of
Saudi companies in the finance and banking sector, including
heading risk management at Saudi banks and is a board member on
other publically listed and private Saudi companies, the
statement added.
Jabal Omar signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance
to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) loan, it
said in February.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Celine Aswad; editing by Matt
Smith)