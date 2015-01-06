RIYADH Jan 6 Saudi Arabia's Jabal Omar
Development Company has secured a 4 billion riyal
($1.07 billion) loan to refinance part of an existing facility
it signed in 2012 to fund its real estate project in Mecca, it
said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia's largest listed developer by market value said
the new loan from National Commercial Bank, to fund
the project's first phase, will be stretched over a period of 15
years, instead of the eight years of the previous facility.
It did not give the details of the previous loan but said it
was signed with six banks in June 2012.
Several companies in the Gulf have come to the loan market
in recent months to refinance existing loans at more favourable
borrowing rates as cash-rich local banks compete for deals.
The company is building a number of hotels in the holy city
as it taps into demand from growing inflows of Islamic pilgrims.
Jabal Omar said it will repay the loan from the expected
revenue of five hotels as well as revenue from leasing shops and
selling some residential units in the project's first phase.
Repayment would start in September 2017, it said.
In November, the company reported its first quarterly profit
since 2009, earning 431.3 million riyals in the fourth quarter
of the Hijri calendar, which it follows in preparing its
financial statements.
