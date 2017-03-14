LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.

The owner of the Jacobs Douwe Egberts coffee business as well as large stakes in Coty and Jimmy Choo, said it has hired Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING and Unicredit as joint bookrunners for the roadshow, which will start on Friday in Frankfurt and then move to Paris and London. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)