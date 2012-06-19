BRIEF-Boeing names Ramos to Supply Chain & Operations leadership role
* Boeing names Ramos to supply chain & operations leadership role
June 19 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on higher costs and a charge related to a solar customer.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $101.3 million, or 48 cents per share, from $104.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings was 64 cents per share, while revenue rose 2 percent to $4.3 million.
* Boeing names Ramos to supply chain & operations leadership role
* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. announces assets under management