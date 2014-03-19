March 19 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc reported a loss for the second quarter, hurt by weak demand.

The company posted a net loss of $38.7 million, or 19 cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a profit of $88.5 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)