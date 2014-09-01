BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to sell electric cars to GreenTech Automotive Inc in the U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lswbWK
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lswbWK
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn