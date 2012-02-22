* Q1 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.25
* Q1 revenue $652.7 mln vs est $628.9 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.15-$1.43 vs est $1.31
* Sees Q2 comp sales up about 4 to 5 pct
Feb 22 Jack in the Box Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
higher sales at its restaurants opened for at least a year.
The hamburger chain, whose larger rivals include McDonald's
Corp and Wendy's Co, expects full-year earnings
of $1.15-$1.43 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of
$1.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter earnings halved to $12 million, or 27 cents a
share, from $32.4 million, or 61 cents a share.
Revenue fell marginally to $652.7 million.
Same-store sales increased 5.3 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 25
cents a share on revenue of $628.9 million.
Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $23.75 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.