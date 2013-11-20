Nov 20 Jack In The Box Inc : * Reports fourth quarter FY 2013 earnings; issues guidance for FY 2014; updates

long-term goals * Q4 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations * Q4 same store sales fell 0.2 percent * Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items * Sees Q1 same-store sales are expected to increase approximately 1.5 to 2.5

percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $2.15 to $2.30 from continuing

operations * FY 2014 same-store sales are expected to increase approximately 1.5 to 2.5

percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants * FY earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Jack in the box-co continuing efforts to improve cost structure, identify

* Jack in the box-co continuing efforts to improve cost structure, identify

opportunities to reduce g&a as well as improve restaurant profitability