(Chris Jackson is a vice president at Ipsos and runs the
Reuters/Ipsos poll. Alanna Spurlock is a research analyst at
Ipsos. The opinions expressed here are their own.)
By By Chris Jackson and Alanna Spurlock
Nov 3 It looks like this absurd and lurid
presidential election will remain unpredictable until the end.
Between the FBI's on-again, off-again investigations of
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's private email server, the
"you can do anything" comments about women from Republican rival
Donald Trump - not to mention the unexpected injection of
Anthony Weiner's sexting habits - it's hardly surprising that
the polls seem to show wild swings in voters' views.
Our experience as pollsters, though, shows this isn't so.
It's true that daily tracking surveys reflect dizzying twists
and turns in the support for Trump and Clinton. If you compare
the single daily tracking poll from Reuters/Ipsos with the
Huffington Post/Pollster poll aggregator, you'll see both show
what looks like lots of movement in support for both candidates.
Over five-day averages measured from July to October, the
number of Trump backers rises from a little over 30 percent to
around 40 percent; Clinton's support fluctuates between 40
percent to almost 50.
However, these momentary swings disappear when we instead
look at monthly averages. The larger slices of time show that
the rapid swings in voters' views always return to a rough
equilibrium. In fact, there has not been any real change in
Trump's and Clinton's relative position over the past three
months. In July, Clinton had a 4 percentage point lead over
Trump; in October, she still had a 4 percentage point lead. The
most recent polls show that her lead may have narrowed since FBI
director James Comey announced last Friday that the FBI is
investigating more emails as part of a probe into Clinton's use
of a private server, but our experience suggests that this gap
may widen again.
Why has support for the candidates been so stable?
The reason is that most Americans already know - and have known
for a while - who they support.
Despite this election's characterization as one shaped by
"swing-ier voters," the race has pretty much been on cruise
control for most Americans.
At the start of the year, an overwhelming 99 percent of
Americans had heard of Clinton, and 98 percent of Trump. Only 24
percent of Americans expressed neutral opinions on the
Democratic candidate, and 23 percent on the Republican. Voters
have been exposed to Clinton and Trump, in one form or another,
for more than 30 years; they knew what they thought of them.
What the daily polls actually show is the waxing and waning
of enthusiasm among supporters of the rival presidential
candidates. They're doing this in two ways. First, through use
of "likely voter" filters. Most likely-voter filters, including
our Reuters/Ipsos one, include a measure of voter enthusiasm
(along with things like registration and past behavior) as a
factor in determining whether the respondent will turn out to
vote on November 8. As their enthusiasm increases or decreases,
respondents are more or less likely to be classified as a likely
voter and therefore reported in our "horserace" polling. When
events excite or depress the base, they show in our polling. Our
five-day rolling average of enthusiasm to vote among Clinton and
Trump supporters since July shows that shifts in likely turnout
tend to correlate with shifts in the polls.
The second way polls show shifts in enthusiasm is
(potentially) through "non-response bias." Non-response bias is
the idea that groups of people may be so discouraged by the
events of the campaign that they do not answer when contacted by
pollsters. We say potentially because this is hard to measure
directly - we cannot survey the people unwilling to be surveyed.
But research has shown that this could have a significant impact
on temporary poll shifts. However, we can tease out some of this
impact by observing the stated party preferences of our poll
respondents over time.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll does not normally sample, quota or
weight the partisan identification of its respondents. Because
party identification is subjective - a personal stated
allegiance rather than an objective demographic - there are no
commonly accepted benchmarks for the "right" party composition
of the electorate. That means we ask people how they identify,
and they answer as they answer. However, the partisan
composition of our poll - and most other polls - can fluctuate
substantially over time. Since July, the Reuters/Ipsos polls
show that as scandals pop up, people with strong party
affiliation are less likely to respond to a poll.
This is far from a "flat" line, and it underlines the extent
to which these identities are variable, based on political
dynamics and events.
We need to keep all this in perspective in the final week of
the campaign. Observers need to distinguish between whether
voters are switching candidates or simply becoming more excited
about their candidate of choice. For the candidates themselves,
it means the sprint to the finish is about keeping their
supporters fired up while demoralizing the other side's base.
(Reporting by Chris Jackson and Alanna Spurlock)