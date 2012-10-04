BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co said on Thursday it plans to buy U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation, owned by Oaktree Capital Group LLC, for about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion).
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease said that it will use cash on hand and new loans to finance the acquisition, scheduled to take place in December.
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)