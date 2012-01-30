LOS ANGELES The White Stripes frontman Jack White said on Monday that he will debut a solo album, "Blunderbuss," on April 24, with entirely new songs written by him and embodying his own sense of self-expression.

"I've put off making records under my own name for a long time but these songs feel like they could only be presented under my name. These songs were written from scratch, had nothing to do with anyone or anything else but my own expression, my own colors on my own canvas," White said in a statement on Monday.

Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, "Blunderbuss" is the first solo album from White, 36, who gained fame as lead singer, guitarist and pianist in the Grammy-winning two-piece band The White Stripes with his ex-wife Meg on drums. The band officially split in February 2011, after 14 years together.

The "Seven Nation Army" singer is also a member of rock bands The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

Ahead of the release of "Blunderbuss" in April, fans can get a taste of the first single, "Love Interruption," which will be available to listen to online and purchase from Monday.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)