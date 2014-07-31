PARIS, July 31 French logistics group Norbert
Dentressangle said on Thursday it would acquire U.S.-based
Jacobson Companies from private equity fund Oak Hill Capital
Partners in a deal worth $750 million.
It said the transaction was on a debt-free and cash-free
basis with a capped earn-out relating to future performance. It
will be funded through Norbert Dentressangle reserves and
available credit lines and is expected to close mid-September.
Norbert Dentressangle CEO Herve Montjotin said the purchase
was part of the group's aim to become a top player in global
supply-chain management.
(reporting by Mark John)