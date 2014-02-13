Feb 13 Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore a sale
of logistics provider Jacobson Companies Inc, hoping to fetch as
much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
An auction for Jacobson is expected to start in the next few
weeks, the people said this week. The company has annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of
around $75 million, they added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the process
is confidential. Oak Hill Capital declined to comment while
Jacobson and JPMorgan representatives did not respond to
requests for comment.
Jacobson is the fourth largest provider of warehousing and
third-party logistics services in the United States, according
to its website. It has more than 32 million square feet of
warehouse space and over 6,000 employees at 141 locations, and
manages more than $650 million of freight, the website states.
The Des Moines, Iowa-based company was started by Richard
Jacobson in 1968 with the purchase of a 96,000-square-foot
warehouse.
Jacobson was sold to Oak Hill Capital in 2007 by private
equity firm Norwest Equity Partners, which retained a minority
stake in the company. The value of the deal was not disclosed
but supply chain market research firm Armstrong & Associates Inc
pegged it at $500 million.
Oak Hill Capital then merged Jacobson with another of its
portfolio companies called Arnold Logistics LLC. Jacobson said
last year it had divested its international logistics business
through two separate management buyout transactions.
Other private equity deals in the logistics sector in the
last two years include Platinum Equity LLC's $750 million
takeover of Caterpillar Inc's logistics services unit in
2012 and Centerbridge Partners LP's minority equity investment
in Syncreon Holdings Ltd last year.