* Sees FY profit below its expectations
* Says has seen a modest decline in sales
Nov 28 British fashion retailer Jacques
Vert Plc said its full-year profit would be below its
expectations due to certain one-off charges and forecast weaker
margins as it tried to stimulate a waning demand through
promotions.
The group, whose brands include Jacques Vert, Windsmoor,
Planet and Precis Petite, said weaker consumer confidence and
unseasonally warm weather had impacted outerwear sales.
The group expects to incur various one-off charges related
to consolidation of warehouses into a single site, which it had
announced earlier and has been completed.
Jacques Vert has seen a modest decline in sales since the
end of September, when the group said it had experienced a
weakening in sales and margin performance.
Jacques shares were down 9 percent at 12.0427 pence at 0816
GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)