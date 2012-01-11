Jan 11 Gold producer Jaguar Mining Inc said it has identified and executed confidentiality agreements with interested parties for a potential merger.

"These parties have access to due diligence materials and are continuing to conduct their evaluations of the company," Jaguar said in a statement.

In November the gold miner had said it will initiate a strategic process to explore alternatives after it received an unsolicited $1.0 billion offer from China's Shandong Gold Group.

Jaguar Mining is one of Brazil's fastest-growing gold producers, with operations in a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais. Jaguar's main development project is Gurupi, which holds reserves of 2.3 million ounces.

However, the company has indicated that the review process may not end in a definite transaction.

Shares of the company, valued at $551.22 million, closed at $6.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.