MUMBAI, March 21 Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has finalised a joint venture agreement with Chery Automobile Co to manufacture and sell vehicles in China, the two companies said.

The joint venture will manufacture JLR- and JV-branded vehicles and engines, set up a research and development facility, and sell vehicles produced by the JV, they said in a joint statement.

The deal marks efforts by JLR, controlled by India's Tata Motors, to expand its appeal in the world's largest auto market where luxury sedans and SUVs remain in hot demand.