BEIJING Jaguar Land Rover Ltd will recall 9,909 Discovery 4 SUVs in China for improperly installed anti-lock braking software that could increase the risk of a collision, according to a statement by China's top safety watchdog on Thursday.

As a result, the dynamic stabilization control system may not function properly in some cases, the General Administration of Quality, Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

The models in question were produced by Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), between August 2014 and February 2015, it said.

The Chinese watchdog also announced that Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen, a joint venture between Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) and PSA Peugeot Citroen SA (PEUP.PA), will recall 19,481 of its 408 model sedans for faulty bolts in the suspension system that could break and affect the handling of the vehicle.

Spokesmen at Jaguar Land Rover's headquarters and for Peugeot in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jake Spring)